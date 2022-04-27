When Megan Fox and her beau Machine Gun Kelly got engaged recently, the actress had posted a video on social media and revealed that they drank each other's blood after the proposal. She once again talked about this ritual and confirmed that they do it often. 365 Days Part 3 Starring Michele Morrone in Works at Netflix, Part 2 Releases on April 27.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

Megan Fox confirms she and Machine Gun Kelly drink each other’s blood “It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only" (via @glamourmag) pic.twitter.com/iQa0M5hKvW — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 26, 2022

