Hollywood's legendary photographer Mick Rock is no more. He was 72. The iconic artist's family confirmed the sad news in a statement on his social media platforms. Mick was called 'The Man Who Shot the 70s' and had documented an era of icons. From David Bowie, Queen, Sex Pistols, Snoop Dogg, the deceased has shot a range of celebs in his illustrious career. May his soul RIP.

