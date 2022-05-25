Bong Joon-Ho's upcoming film Mickey7 has begun pre-production. The film will be lead by Robert Pattinson who will be joined by Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie. It's a sci-fi film that will see an employee travel on a suicidal mission to an ice world. The film will be Bong Joon-Ho's first feature since Parasite. Mickey7: Robert Pattinson, Bong Joon-Ho's Movie Rumoured to Begin Filming This August - Reports.

Check Out The Source Below:

