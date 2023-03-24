Actor Millie Bobby Brown is making sure people remember her more than just an actor. The The Stranger Things actor is adding published author to her resume and all set to release her debut novel Nineteen Steps this September. She took to her Instagram account and shared a video, captioned it with, "I’m thrilled to be announcing my debut novel, Nineteen Steps, which will be publishing on 12th September 2023. Nineteen Steps is a historical novel about an amazing, courageous 18-year-old woman called Nellie Morris, who lives with her family in Bethnal Green, in London’s East End, while the second world war rages on around them. When a tragic accident occurs during an air raid one night, the consequences are catastrophic - and life will never be the same again for Nellie. Writing Nineteen Steps has been a really special project for me. The story is inspired by true events and my own family history. I really hope you will find the true spirit of love and strength in Nineteen Steps, and I can’t wait to share it with you. It's available to pre-order now.' Stranger Things S5: Millie Bobby Brown Is Ready to Bid Adieu to Hawkins and Her Character Eleven in the Final Season!.

