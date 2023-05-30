Milt Larsen, the magician and TV writer who co-founded Hollywood’s famed Magic Castle night, passed away at the age of 92. Larsen was an American actor, writer, performer, lyricist, magician, entrepreneur, and speaker. He also wrote songs with Oscar winner Richard Sherman. Monica Vitti, Legendary Italian Actress, Dies at 90 .

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Milt Larsen, Co-Founder of The Magic Castle in Hollywood, Dies at 92 https://t.co/YAmEwZ21n9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 29, 2023

