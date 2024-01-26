Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, unveils its trailer, offering a sneak peek at the upcoming action thriller. The film features Patel, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vipin Sharma, and Sikander Kher. The trailer introduces the myth of the White Monkey, a legendary protector against "fire and terror." Patel's character delves into gritty action to defend the vulnerable, showcasing intense class dynamics. Amidst these themes, the trailer teases thrilling elements, like a fight near an aquarium tank. Monkey Man, balancing intense themes with exciting action, is set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024. Dev Patel Turns Real-life Hero! Actor Broke Up a Knife-Fight Between a Man and a Woman in South Australia.

Monkey Man Trailer

