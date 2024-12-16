The world of music mourns the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the iconic tabla maestro, who passed away on December 15, 2024, in San Francisco from complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Renowned as a titan of Indian classical music, Hussain’s death leaves an immense void in the industry. In the wake of his passing, a scene from Dev Patel's directorial debut, Monkey Man, has gone viral online. The sequence features an intriguing "tabla x boxing jugalbandi," where Hussain’s rhythmic mastery blends seamlessly with the intense boxing choreography. Born in 1951 to the legendary Ustad Allah Rakha, Zakir Hussain was a child prodigy, giving his first performance at the age of seven. Zakir Hussain Death: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Expresses His Condolence to Indian Tabla Player and Composer’s Death at 73 Age, Calls Him ‘A True Legend’.

Zakir Hussain's Cameo in 'Monkey Man'

Tabla x Boxing jugalbandi The genius of Ustad Zakir Hussain in this iconic scene from Monkey Man. Farewell #ZakirHussain 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4lwI7MJcLm — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) December 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)