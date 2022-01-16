Disney+ original series titled Moon Knight has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. The new development suggests that the trailer of this Marvel series starring Oscar Isaac in the lead role will be out tomorrow (January 17).

Take A Look At The Video Below:

Marvel Studios #MoonKnight trailer debuts this Monday. A Disney+ original series. pic.twitter.com/eCkTiCC995 — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) January 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)