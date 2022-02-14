After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel drops another surprise at Super Bowl 2022 in the form a little teaser for Moon Knight. The 30-second promo offers new footage about Marc Spector's DID-afflicted superhero embracing the chaos on the advice of Ethan Hawke's mysterious Arthur Harrow. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer: Don't Miss Professor X Cameo in This Trippy New Promo From Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen's Marvel Movie.

Watch the TV Spot:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)