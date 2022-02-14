Marvel dropped the new trailer of its upcoming superhero movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, during Super Bowl 2022, and it is a whole lot of crazy. From freaky visuals to strange villains to Wanda going Scarlet Witch mode, this new trailer will leave you super-excited for the movie. And did we say there is a cameo of Professor X in there? Going by the voice, that's the Patrick Stewart one!

Watch the trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)