Morbius has achieved quite the meme status in the month after its release. With people ironically making memes about it, it's fair to say that Jared Leto's film is being embraced by everyone, just not in the way it was expected to. From Tyrese Gibson posting a fake screenshot of Martin Scorsese praising the film to Leto being interviewed by a VTuber in a very uncomfortable video, this recent event just takes the cake for one of the most bizarre things that has happened in relation to this movie. Morbius was reportedly streamed for over 12 hours on Twitch, with over 2000 people joining the stream. Morbius Movie Review: Jared Leto’s Marvel Film is a Soul-Sucking Mess of Ideas That Will Leave You Bored (LatestLY Exclusive).

Someone has been streaming the entirety of Morbius on twitch for the past 12 hours and there's currently over 2000 people watching it live. I'm losing my mind pic.twitter.com/u8qcqHMFY9 — Radstads (@Radstads) May 26, 2022

Users took particular notice to the Twitch chat that was filled with a bunch of Morbius memes. Users were spamming phrases like "It's Morbin time" and more.

The stream would then be taken down. After streaming for 12 hours, the account itself was suspended. Although there is a silver lining, as the account got taken down right when the film ended.

The channel got suspended right as the movie ended 💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/veChFV0LVX — E r i c  (@marylanda42) May 26, 2022

