Ms Marvel is one of the most anticipated series by Marvel as it features its first Muslim superhero. Ahead of its premiere on June 8, the makers have shared a new promo of Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan. She can be seen showing off her new superpowers in the clip while managing her life as a regular teenager.

Take A Look At The Vido Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)