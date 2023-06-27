The runtime for Ridley Scott's upcoming Napoleon has been revealed and its going to be a long film. In true fashion of the director, it looks like the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer is going to pack in a lengthy runtime as the film is reportedly 2 hours and 27 minutes long. The film will release in the Unite States of America on November 22 and will stream on Apple TV+ at a later date. Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix's First Look as the French Emperor From Ridley Scott's Historical Epic Revealed! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Runtime for Napoleon:

Ridley Scott’s ‘NAPOLEON’ is reportedly 2 hours and 27 minutes long. The film is rated R, reportedly for “strong violence and sexual content, moderate-high amounts of language/drug use/subject matter.” (via: @HuatheAlgDemon) pic.twitter.com/IVVdkCs6w1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 26, 2023

