Before The Last of Us was ever slated to be a series, director Sam Raimi was developing a film on it that unfortunately fell apart. Now, game director and the show's writer Neil Druckmann has revealed why that happened as the executives wanted the film to be "bigger" and "sexier" than the game. Saying that while they pushed for a tone similar to No Country For Old Men, the executives wanted something similar to World War Z. The Last of Us Trailer: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Travel Through an Apocalyptic America In HBO's Adaptation of the Hit PlayStation Video Game! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Tweet:

