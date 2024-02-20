Prepare your bags and Pokéballs because Netflix is extending the stay at the Pokémon Resort with more episodes of the heartwarming animated series Pokémon Concierge. Directed by Iku Ogawa, the series continues to explore life at the resort, promising exciting encounters with beloved Pokémon as guests. After the initial release of four episodes in December 2023 featuring protagonist Haru, voiced by Karen Fukuhara, fans eagerly anticipate new adventures and friendships in the upcoming episodes. Danish Brothers Assemble the Largest Collection of Pokémon Cards in the World With 32k Cards; View Tweet.

