In this first raunchy look at the upcoming coming-of-age sex comedy No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence is all set to have quite the awkward dating situation. Following Maddie through her mid-life crisis as she stumbles upon an opportunity to make some cash after a concerned mom put up an ad for someone to date her 19-year-old son, the film surely looks like a riot. Directed by Gene Stupnitsky and also starring Andrew Barth Feldman, Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, No Hard Feelings releases on June 23, 2023. Jennifer Lawrence Birthday: The 'Don't Look Up' Beauty is a Red Carpet Darling, Proof in Pics.

Watch the Red-Band Trailer for No Hard Feelings:

