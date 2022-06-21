Not Okay teaser is out! Helmed by Quinn Shephard, the satirical comedy film will arrive on Hulu on July 29. The film sees Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, Karan Soni and Embeth Davidtz in major roles. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A misguided young woman, desperate for friends and fame, fakes a trip to Paris to update her social media presence. A terrifying incident takes place in the real world which becomes a part of the imaginary trip and offers all she wanted." The Princess Trailer: Joey King Leads an Action-Packed Film Set in a Fairy Tale World, Movie Premieres July 1 on Hulu (Watch Video).

Check Out The Teaser Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)