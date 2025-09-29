Zoey Deutch has revealed that she is engaged to the "love of her life," Jimmy Tatro. On Monday (September 29), the Set It Up actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from their romantic picnic, where Jimmy got down on one knee to propose. One photo showed Zoey flaunting her huge diamond ring while gazing lovingly into her partner’s eyes. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "three months engaged to the love of my life. The couple made their relationship public on Valentine's Day in 2021. Billie Eilish’s Brother Finneas Engaged to His Love Claudia Sulewski After 7 Years of Dating! Couple Shares Heartwarming Photos From Dreamy Proposal (View Post).

Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro Are Engaged! See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zoey deutch (@zoeydeutch)

