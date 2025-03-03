Hollywood's biggest night is officially LIVE! The 97th Academy Awards has kicked off at the legendary Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, uniting the brightest stars of the film industry. Following the glamorous red carpet event, all eyes are now on the performances and the highly anticipated Oscar winners. Hosted by comedian and talk show icon Conan O'Brien, Indian audiences can stay updated on Jio Hotstar and Star Movies (5.30 AM IST), while US viewers can tune in via Hulu and ABC for an exclusive glimpse into the evening's glamour and triumphs. With Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard, leading the charge with 13 nominations, it’s primed to dominate the evening. Catch the live broadcast below for all the action! Oscars 2025 Live Streaming Online: Date, Telecast Time in India, Venue, Presenters – Know All About the Prestigious 97th Academy Awards!

Watch Oscars 2025 LIVE in India:

Witness Hollywood’s biggest night at the 97th Academy Awards streaming LIVE, March 3 only on #JioHotstar! #OscarsOnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/bHx9CQypy2 — JioHotstar (@JioHotstar) February 28, 2025

Watch 97th Oscars LIVE:

An award-winning lineup has arrived for #Oscar Sunday! We have your whole day covered leading up to the #Oscars, LIVE at 7e/4p on ABC & Hulu. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/U0CHLA5mjt — ABC (@ABCNetwork) March 1, 2025

