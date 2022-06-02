The Kissing Booth star Joey King is seen in an action avatar in the upcoming Hulu film The Princess and the makers have dropped its official trailer. We see Joey King's titular character take on an entire army and the film is high on action to say the least. The Princess is all set to premiere on July 1 on Hulu. The Handmaid’s Tale: Alexis Bledel Steps Away From the Hulu Drama Ahead of Season 5.

The Princess Trailer

