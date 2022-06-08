Cole Sprouse's latest Instagram picture is bare and bold. Yes, you read that right. As the Riverdale actor dropped his nude photo online that shows his backside captured in a mirror. 'BUTT', if you notice carefully, the smarty pants might have edited the picture to give his a** a curvy shape. He captioned the naked click as, "Good morning to my publicity team." Riverdale: Netflix Show Starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse To End With Season 7.

Cole Sprouse's Mirror Selfie:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)