Olivia Newton-John breathed her last on August 8 at the age of 73. The news of her demise was shared by her husband John Easterling. There are several who have mourned the Grease actress’ death. Priyanka Chopra too took to Instagram and paid tribute to the iconic singer-actress by sharing her pic and captioned it as, “Your legacy will always shine on”. Olivia Newton-John, Grease Star, Dies at 73; John Easterling Confirms Demise of Four-Time Grammy Winner.

