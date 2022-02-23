Christopher Nolan's next, Oppenheimer has finally begun filming. Based on the theoretical physicist responsible for making the Atom Bomb, the film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer. With the beginning of filming, we have also received our first look at Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, and he honestly fits the role really well.

Check Out The First Look Below:

First look at Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ pic.twitter.com/UnpxfSgbbI — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 22, 2022

