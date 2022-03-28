Zack Snyder wins another fan favourite award at Oscars 2022. Army of the Dead takes home the Oscars Fan Favourite Movie award. Army of the Dead beat out films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Cinderella. Previously another Zack Snyder film, Zack Snyder's Justice, had its Flash scene rank as the Best Cheer Moment.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)