Winning the award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan won the hearts of people worldwide delivering a highly emotional speech at the 2023 Oscars. Telling people to believe in their dreams and reflecting on his journey, Quan's acceptance speech is one for the ages! Golden Globe Awards 2023: Ke Huy Quan Gets Emotional Accepting His Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Gives Special Thanks to Steven Spielberg! (Watch Video).

Watch Ke Huy Quan's Emotional Acceptance Speech:

“Mom — I just won an Oscar!” Ke Huy Quan gives an emotional speech after winning Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” #Oscars #Oscars95https://t.co/WIrxh3WulW pic.twitter.com/R9WvZKI5Ky — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 13, 2023

