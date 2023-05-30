RRR song "Naatu Naatu" has created waves worldwide. The song has won not only the hearts of many people, but also won several prestigious awards, including the Oscars. If you think that "Naatu Naatu" fever is gone then thing again. Now another clip that has caught the attention of many is that Mykolaiv's soldiers, recently filmed a parody of the song and we simple can't checking it again and again. They captioned it as, "The military from Mykolaiv filmed a parody of the song #NaatuNaatu from of the movie "RRR", the main soundtrack of which won an Oscar this year. In the original scene, the main characters express their protest against the British officer (colonizer) for not allowing them to meet with a song. (Translation)" RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Fever Grips Old Delhi as German Ambassador Shakes a Leg With the Crowd on Street to This Oscar-Winning Song (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

Військові з Миколаєва зняли пародію на пісню #NaatuNaatu з 🇮🇳 фільму "RRR", головний саундтрек якого виграв Оскар цього року. У оригінальній сцені гол.герої піснею виражають протест проти британського офіцера (колонізатора) за те, що він не пустив їх на зустріч. pic.twitter.com/bVbfwdjfj1 — Jane_fedotova🇺🇦 (@jane_fedotova) May 29, 2023

