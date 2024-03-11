Emma Stone won the Best Actress Award for Poor Things at the 96th Academy Awards. A video featuring the actress on her way to collect the award on stage has gone viral on social media. While walking up to the stage to collect her award, the Poor Things actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction. Emma's Louis Vuitton gown broke while she went to collect her award. In a recent video surfacing online, Stone could be seen explaining what exactly happened. Stone revealed that her dress was later fixed in a post-show press meet. The actress said, " “They sewed me back in! I genuinely do think I busted it during "I’m Just Ken." I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind, and I was right there, and I was going for it, and things happened." Well all can agree with what Emma has to say about Ryan Gosling's performance. Oscar Winner Emma Stone Experiences Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage While Accepting Best Actress Award for Poor Things; Watch Viral Video From 96th Academy Awards.

Emma Stone Balmes It on Ryan!

Emma Stone on her dress malfunction at the #Oscars: “They sewed me back in! I genuinely do think I busted it during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ I was so amazed by Ryan [Gosling] and what he was doing, and that number just blew my mind.” https://t.co/821VfR3G7u pic.twitter.com/Tkn4gKWxq0 — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)