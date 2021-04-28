Nothing is permanent and we say this with proof. As the movie Citizen Kane (1941), which was the top-rated flick on Rotten Tomatoes for like ages has lost the position. CK had a 100% rating on the Tomatometer, but recently, it went down to 99% – all thanks to a negative review from 80 years ago. Now, Paddington 2 (2017) has replaced Citizen Kane.

