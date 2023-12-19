Pornhub has come out with its year in review insights for 2023. Among its many categories, Star Wars claimed the top spot in searches for Movies & Characters on the adult website, edging out Harley Quinn, who dropped to a close second. Other notable searches included Game of Thrones and Avatar. Familiar characters like Wonder Woman, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Catwoman, Elastigirl, and Princess Leia maintained their popularity from last year's searches, while searches for their male counterparts - Batman, Spider-Man, Deadpool, Superman - also garnered attention. Google Year in Search 2023: Barbie, Oppenheimer Top the List of Most Searched Movies Globally, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Make The Cut.

Check Out Pornhub's Most Searched Movies and Characters in 2023:

Pornhub's Most Searched Movies and Characters in 2023 (Photo Credits: Pornhub)

Pornhub Sharing Its Insights of 2023:

Interested in more rock hard data from our insights team? Check out our full 2023 Year in Review below. https://t.co/jHt258nvU0 — Pornhub (@Pornhub) December 18, 2023

