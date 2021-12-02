Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was a lavish affair that had taken place in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. From the couple’s family to close friends, all were seen in attendance for the beautiful wedding ceremony of the duo that had taken place in Hindu and Christian rites. It has been three years of their happily ever after and on the occasion of their wedding anniversary, Nick ensured to be right beside his ladylove in London. The actress is having a hectic schedule in London owing to her work commitments. But the duo did manage to enjoy a romantic candlelight dinner on the occasion of their third wedding anniversary.

A Glimpse Of Nick And Priyanka’s Third Wedding Anniversary Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)