Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ latest pictures have emerged online. The power couple visited a Hindu temple in Malibu on their daughter, Malti Marie’s second birthday. The viral images capture the couple amidst a crowd of fans, with additional photos featuring Priyanka joyfully taking pictures with her admirers. Priyanka Chopra Shares Priceless Moments From Daughter Malti Marie’s Second Birthday Celebration, Says ‘She Is Our Miracle’ (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas In Malibu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)