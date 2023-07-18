Priyanka Chopra has won hearts with her impressive works over the years. The actress, who is a global icon, has been in the industry for more than two decades now. On the occasion of her 41st birthday today, fans have extended their heartfelt wishes on Twitter. From sharing her pics to praising her works, check out how fans have wished the ‘Desi Girl’ on the micro-blogging platform. Priyanka Chopra Birthday: 5 Times When The Citadel Actress Treated Fans With Her Stunning Pics On Insta!

'Wishing Success & Good Health'

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra 👑 Keep inspiring us and wishing you all the success and good health😍❤️ #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/2ELIa23Kpl — best of priyanka chopra (@ChopraBest) July 18, 2023

'The OG'

HBD Priyanka

Global Icon

Happiest birthday to one of my most favourite @priyankachopra. Keep shining, winning and inspiring us👑❤️ #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChoprq pic.twitter.com/E2UhX3xaLg — Priyanka Chopra FC (@_Priyanka_FC2) July 18, 2023

Major Throwback

On #PriyankaChopra’s birthday, throwing back to one of my favourite & IMO, one of her most authentic speeches: When @priyankachopra won the best actress award for #Fashion. #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/fMlUQsDNEM — BollyBrit® (@BollyBrit) July 17, 2023

