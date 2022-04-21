Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have reportedly named their baby girl as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to a report in TMZ, the birth certificate of the couple’s daughter cites that she was born on January 15 after 8pm at a hospital in San Diego. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Welcome Their First Child Via Surrogacy.

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby girl is named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. https://t.co/AI8sEBpkO4 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 20, 2022

