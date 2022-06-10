Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram post is surely going to be a major treat for her fans. The global icon has shared a throwback picture when she was just 18-year-old and can be seen posing in a bikini, bindi on her forehead and accessorised her outfit with bangles. This picture of her is just too hot to handle! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Over Paris in a Beautiful Black Evening Gown! (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

