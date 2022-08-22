Quaden Bayles is an an indigenous Australian boy who was bullied for his disability, He was born with a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia and after garnering support from celebrities worldwide, he has landed a role in Furiosa! Furiosa: Anya Taylor-Joy Is Completely Unrecognisable In These Set Photos of Her Upcoming Mad Max Spinoff!

View Tweet Here:

Quaden Bayles, an indigenous Australian boy who won the support of celebrities and well-wishers around the globe after being bullied because of his disability, has landed a role in the new "Mad Max" movie. https://t.co/PbmdSuYMDQ — CNN (@CNN) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)