West Side Story star Rachel Zegler has turned a year older today. She celebrates her 21st birthday today and on this day Rachel shared an adorable post captioning it as ‘It’s M’ Birffffdayyyyy’. West Side Story Movie Review: Rachel Zegler Shines in Steven Spielberg's Disappointing Adaptation of the Classic Play.

Rachel Zegler Celebrates 21st Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)