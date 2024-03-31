Ramy Youssef addressed political and religious themes in his Saturday Night Live monologue, advocating for a trans woman to become the next president and emphasising the importance of freeing the people of Palestine and their hostages. He started his monologue by noting that “this is an incredibly spiritual weekend. We’re in the holy month of Ramadan, tomorrow is Easter, and yesterday Beyoncé released a new album. There’s just so many religions celebrating all at once.” Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish, Ramy Youssef Wear ‘Artists for Ceasefire’ Badges in Support of Gaza, Anatomy of a Fall Actors Wear ‘Palestine’ Flag Pins to Show Solidarity (View Pics).

Ramy Youssef' Monologues At SNL

