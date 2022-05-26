Ray Liotta passed away in his sleep on Thursday (May 26) at the age of 67. Just after the sad news, many celebs from the industry reacted and mourned the demise of the brilliant actor. Celebrities like Jeffrey Wright, Cary Elwes, Viola Davis and others took to their social media and paid tribute to the legendary actor. Ray Liotta Dies at 67; Actor Was Best Known for His Roles in Field of Dreams and Goodfellas.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Jeffrey Wright

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

Cary Elwes

Very sad to hear the news this morning about the passing of #RayLiotta. An extraordinary talent whose remarkable performances left an indelible mark on the screen. Our deepest condolences to his family. RIP Ray 🙏 https://t.co/WQSlkozT3A — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) May 26, 2022

Viola Davis

RIP Ray Liotta!! Loved your work ❤️https://t.co/XmoRVn4L3R — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 26, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis

Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022

Alessandro Nivola

RIP Ray Liotta. I feel so lucky to have squared off against this legend in one of his final roles. The scenes we did together were among the all time highlights of my acting career. He was dangerous, unpredictable, hilarious, and generous with his praise for other actors.Too soon pic.twitter.com/FvsV2NNHkw — Alessandro Nivola (@SandroNivola) May 26, 2022

Rosanna Arquette

I’m really sad to hear that Ray Liotta has passed away. He was an friend back in the day and it’s very sad. We had a lot of laughs Rest In Peace My friend. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) May 26, 2022

Lorraine Bracco

I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray. I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same…Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/3gNjJFTAne — Lorraine Bracco (@Lorraine_Bracco) May 26, 2022

