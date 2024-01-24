American Fiction, a highly praised film with multiple Oscars 2024 nominations since its December 15, 2023 release, portrays Thelonious "Monk" Ellison's unexpected success as a frustrated author. Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 and securing the People's Choice Award, the movie hit select cities on December 15 and expanded nationwide on December 22. Although theatrical showtimes are available, the film's streaming release remains unconfirmed. Anticipated due to its Oscar contention, Amazon MGM Studios, the film's distributor, is likely to release American Fiction on Amazon Prime before the March 10, 2024, Oscars ceremony. Jeffrey Wright Denies Reports That He Owns a Gold Mine.

Watch The American Fiction Trailer

