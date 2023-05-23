The RRR family has been sharing their grief online with the passing of Ray Stevenson as the Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli shared some heartfelt notes about the late actor. Now, actor Ram Charan has chimed in as well stating that he is "deeply saddened" by this loss and that Stevenson will be "remembered forever." Ray Stevenson Passes Away at 58; Actor Was Known for His Roles in RRR, Thor, Vikings Among Others.

Check Out Ram Charan's Post:

Shocking and deeply saddened with news of Ray Stevenson passing away. Rest In Peace Dear Scott, you'll be remembered forever. 🙏🏼 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 23, 2023

