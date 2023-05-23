Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Oscar-winning film RRR's actor Ray Stevenson passed away on Sunday in Italy at the age of 58. His reps at Independent Talent confirmed the news, Deadline reported.

Further details about the actor's death are still awaited.

Taking to Twitter, Team RRR shared the news on their official handle and wrote, "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."

Stevenson played a negative role in SS Rajamouli's period action drama film 'RRR' and received massive responses for his performance.

The film also starred actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles and recently won the prestigious Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

Apart from that, he was also known for his roles like Volstagg in Marvel's 'Thor' franchise and Othere in 'Vikings.' He also has voiced Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series 'The Clone Wars' and 'Rebels' and was set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney+'s upcoming 'The Mandalorian' spinoff 'Ashoka.'

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Stevenson began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in European TV series and telefilms. His first big-screen credit was opposite Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh in Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama 'The Theory of Flight.' We went on to land roles in such features as Antoine Fuqua's 'King Arthur' (2004), Lexi Alexander's 'Punisher: War Zone' (2008), the Hughes Brothers' 'The Book of Eli' (2010) and Adam McKay's 'The Other Guys' (2010). (ANI)

