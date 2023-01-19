Long-time collaborator of Zack Snyder, Tom Holkenberg has confirmed that he will be returning to score the director's upcoming Rebel Moon. The composer has scored many of Snyder films before including the likes of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Rebel Moon: First Stills of Zack Snyder's Sci-fi Film are Out and They Look Promising, Movie to Release on December 23 (View Pics).

Check Out the Tweet:

Happy to announce that @ZackSnyder and I have reunited once again for the space fantasy epic #RebelMoon, available on @Netflix on December 22nd. I’m excited for you all to experience this! pic.twitter.com/eVKJ4aLUiu — Tom Holkenborg (@Junkie_XL) January 18, 2023

