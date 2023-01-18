Netflix has announced the official release date for Rebel Moon, the epic space opera coming by Zack Snyder. The new sci-fi adventure is set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service at the end of this year on December 22, 2023. The film is a sci-fi adventure but the plot is inspired from Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurai. Single’s Inferno 2 Contestant Jo Yoong Jae Explains Why He and Kim Jin Young Teamed Up Against Choi Jong Woo During Wrestling Game (Watch Video).

Take A Look At The Tweet:

First look at Zack Snyder’s ‘REBEL MOON’. The film releases on December 22 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kOEZA47EvM — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 18, 2023

