After the much hyped FRIENDS reunion, HBO Max is all set to score another winning reunion special with the Harry Potter franchise. On the occasion of the the series' 20th anniversary, Warner Bros is bringing back most of the main cast and crew for an epic first-time reunion that will stream on the app on January 1, 2022.

For the first time ever, the legendary cast returns to where the magic started. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts, streaming New Year’s Day, only on HBO Max. International release coming soon. pic.twitter.com/53bHAf0WTY — HBO Max (@hbomax) November 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)