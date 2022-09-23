Rhea Seehorn is set to reunite with Vince Gilligan as the actress has been cast in the Breaking Bad creator's next series. After Better Call Saul, this will be the second collaboration between Seehorn and Gilligan. The show has also found a home at Apple TV+ as the series has received a two-season order. Emmys 2022: Netizens Upset as Better Call Saul Gets Snubbed Again, Say Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn Were Robbed.

Check Out the Source:

Rhea Seehorn will star in Vince Gilligan's next series for Apple TV+, described as a blended, grounded genre drama.

