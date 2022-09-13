With the first half of Better Call Saul Season Six being nominated at the Emmys, fans were sure that at least some awards would be bagged over here considering its one of the best reviewed series of the year. Sadly to their dismay, the show walked away empty handed winning no awards at all. With fans being furious about the show being snubbed again, they are saying that Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn were robbed off their wins. Here are some of the reactions we could find on Twitter. Emmys 2022 Winners: Euphoria, Ted Lasso, Succession, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus Score Big at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards – See Full List of Winners.

