With the first half of Better Call Saul Season Six being nominated at the Emmys, fans were sure that at least some awards would be bagged over here considering its one of the best reviewed series of the year. Sadly to their dismay, the show walked away empty handed winning no awards at all. With fans being furious about the show being snubbed again, they are saying that Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn were robbed off their wins. Here are some of the reactions we could find on Twitter. Emmys 2022 Winners: Euphoria, Ted Lasso, Succession, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary, The White Lotus Score Big at 74th Primetime Emmy Awards – See Full List of Winners.

A Sick Joke!

Better Call Saul fans watching #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/g9pNwMF8U3 — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) September 13, 2022

Gave It His All!

Bob Odenkirk played Saul Goodman, Jimmy McGill, and Gene Takavic so well. He should have won. He gave it his all in the final season of Better Call Saul. He deserved to win. I'm so heartbroken. 💔#Emmys2022 — Atty. MMCR (@diencastillon) September 13, 2022

Here Is Hoping They Win!

Better Call Saul fans when they realize they have to watch the Emmys another year because they still have hopes in winning so awards pic.twitter.com/geTgxzbPSG — better call saul spoilers (@odenhead) September 13, 2022

Rhea Seehorn Will Always Be A Winner!

JDJDJSKS NOO RHEA SEEHORN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE MY WINNER #Emmys2022 #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/kCYm6ldSca — 𝙧𝙝𝙚𝙖 𝙨𝙚𝙚𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙛𝙖𝙣 (@rheangelseehorn) September 13, 2022

A Crime!

The fact that Bob Odenkirk hasn’t won an Emmy for Better Call Saul is a damn crime #Emmys2022 — Demi (@Dem11A) September 13, 2022

Mood of Every BCS Fan!

The True Winner!

Bob played 4 different characters in Better Call Saul: Jimmy McGill, Saul Goodman, Gene Takavic and Post-Breaking Bad Saul. No matter how many Emmys you got robbed, you will always be the true WINNER.#BetterCallSaul #saulgoodman #BobOdenkirk #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/ScENG6FNhZ — JMCG (@JohnMic28046301) September 13, 2022

