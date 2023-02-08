Following his abuse allegations and being fired from Rick and Morty, more details regarding his involvement on the show have come forward. It's being reportedly revealed that Roiland, who is a co-creator of Rick and Morty, stopped showing up to the writers room following season three of the show. The colleagues who used to work with him have also stated that they haven't heard from Roiland in years. Adult Swim Cut Ties With Justin Roiland Amidst Domestic Abuse Charges, Roles of Rick and Morty to Be Recast For Future Seasons.

Check Out the Tweets:

Justin Roiland stopped showing up to the writers room during ‘RICK & MORTY’ Season 3 Roiland’s colleagues would only find out he was in the office when they heard his dogs or his remote-control toy car zooming around the office. (Source: https://t.co/69Veqs6JmX) pic.twitter.com/0Yn2t5rVmY — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 7, 2023

Justin Roiland has not had meaningful creative presence recently on any of his shows, including ‘RICK & MORTY’. Many of his now-former colleagues says they haven’t heard from him in years. (Source: https://t.co/69Veqs6JmX) pic.twitter.com/aK8pZvQVwN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)