With Adult Swim giving Justin Roiland the boot from Rick and Morty, more details have emerged on the more troublesome development of the show. It is being reported that co-creators of the series Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon have been not on speaking terms for years now. This news comes amidst the revelation that Roiland had little to no creative input on the series following season three, and that his former-colleagues haven't been in touch with him at all. Justin Roiland Stopped Showing up to the Writers Room of 'Rick and Morty' Following Season 3, Colleagues Reveal They Haven't Heard From Him in Years - Reports.

Check Out the Post About Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IGN (@igndotcom)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)