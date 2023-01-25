Following the domestic abuse allegations put against Justin Roiland, Adult Swim has decided to part ways with the voice actor who was best known for Rick and Morty. Aside from that, the roles of the actor in the show will be recast as well with Rick and Morty running upto at least season 10. It surely will be a difficult task considering aside from just voicing the titular characters, Roiland would voice someone of the secondary roles too. Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Faces Domestic Violence and False Imprisonment Charges For Allegedly Assaulting a Woman He Dated in 2020.

Check Out the Source:

Adult Swim has cut ties with 'Rick & Morty' creator Justin Roiland following domestic abuse charges. The series will continue, and Roiland's voice roles of the titular characters will be re-cast.

