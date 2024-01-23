Radiant in Dior's spring-summer 2024 ensemble, Rihanna turned heads with a stunning black brocade puffer jacket and matching mid-skirt. The post-show ambiance was graced by a heartwarming encounter between Rihanna and the ever-elegant Natalie Portman, who rocked a black blazer and killer platform heels. In a viral social media video, Portman showers admiration on Rihanna and her music, leaving the singer with a playful response, "You are one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever," rendering Portman momentarily speechless, adorned with a warm smile. Portman, visibly thrilled by Rihanna's praise, couldn't contain her excitement and exclaimed, "Excuse me? I’m gonna faint. I’m gonna black out. I love you, and I listen to your music all the time; you’re such a queen." The duo seamlessly transitions into a captivating photo session, capturing the enchantment of their unexpected and delightful rendezvous. Hot Mama! Rihanna Slays in Black Puff Wrap Overcoat Paired with Chic Straight Skirt at Dior Haute Couture Show (View Pic).

Rihanna and Natalie Portman at Dior Show In Paris:

